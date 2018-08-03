RNLI says ‘thanks’ to Whitehead raft racers

County Antrim Yacht Club has received a certificate of appreciation for the generous support from its annual raft race over the years towards helping the RNLI continue to save lives at sea.

The Whitehead-based club was due to hold its raft race on Saturday, July 28, but atrocious weather meant postponement.

Not wishing to break the 30-year plus tradition of holding this event, it was promptly re-scheduled and run the next day.

CAYC’s main charity is the RNLI and, over the years, tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for the vital service through the efforts of club volunteers organising and running raft race day.

The event, which is also part of Whitehead Summer Festival, originally comprised of a junior and senior raft race. This has now evolved into a much bigger spectacle comprising a long distance swim, junior and senior raft races, kayak races and the latest addition, coastal rowing races.