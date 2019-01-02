RNLI fundraising swim at Ballygally

Swimmers were out in their numbers for the annual dip at Ballygally on December 29 in aid of Larne RNLI fundraising group.

They were cheered on by family and friends as they took to the water at the Coast Road location.

Swimmers exit the water at Ballygally after completing their challenge.

Among the participants was Paul Steele with a home-made ‘gyro-copter’ suit, bearing the registration G-YROX, which is owned and flown by Norman Surplus, 2nd coxswain Larne Lifeboat.

Members of Larne Lifeboat crew came along to assist with safety cover for the event.

The organisers extended thanks to Larne RNLI crew, swimmers, supporters and the Ballygally Community Group for the use of their hall for serving refreshments after the swim.

Paul Steele with a gyro-copter suit with the registration G-YROX, which is owned and flown by Norman Surplus, 2nd coxswain Larne Lifeboat.

Enjoying the fun swim in aid of the Larne RNLI fundraising branch on December 29.

A young RNLI supporter at the annual swim at Ballygally.

There was a good turnout of swimmers for the RNLI fundraiser.