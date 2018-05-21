RNLI fundraising group seeks volunteers

Carrickfergus and Whitehead RNLI fundraising group is currently seeking new volunteers.

“The profile of the RNLI has been raised considerably by the recent series on TV,” the group said. “The bravery and commitment of the volunteers was there on our screens for all to witness.

“Living in a maritime area we are very aware of the value of the lifeboat service, free of charge to everyone and responding to our needs 24/7.

“Our small fundraising group endeavours to raise a minimum of £5000 each year through collections at supermarkets, donation boxes in shops, souvenir sales at different venues and sailing events at Carrickfergus and Whitehead. With more help we could raise even more.

“To make the most of any fundraising opportunity we need more volunteers. Anyone who could spare a couple of hours, two or three times a year would be a big help to our efforts. For details of what exactly would be involved, or to express an interest in supporting this very worthwhile cause, you can drop an email to robinsontf@talktalk.net.”