Riverdale butcher John retires after 48 years

A Larne-based butcher who has over five decades of experience under his belt has hung up his apron for the last time.

John Thompson, whose business is based at Riverdale in the town, retired recently after running the shop for 48 years.

The premises has been taken over by Dean and Hugh Hodge, formerly of McKeen’s on Dunluce Street.

Mr Thompson first opened his shop in 1970, after 13 years spent honing the craft at Alex Caldwell’s butcher’s on High Street.

During his 48 years at the premises, the local man has seen many changes in the area - not least the demolishing of two of the tower blocks at Riverdale over the past decade.

“It’s not the same now; it would have been a lot busier when the shop first opened,” said Mr Thompson, who suffered a stroke in September 2017.

Loyal customers, however, have remained. “I would like to thank all those who supported me through the years,” Mr Thompson added.

“I also want to wish Dean Hodge and Hugh who have taken over the shop all the best. I hope they will enjoy the business as I have done over the past 48 years.”

Mr Thompson, who lives in Magheramorne, said he was looking forward to returning to farming, along with spending more time with his six grandchildren.