Retailer strengthens partnership with foodbanks

East Antrim UUP MLA Roy Beggs has congratulated Asda for its ‘fight hunger create change’ campaign.

It includes a £20m donation to FareShare and Trussell Trust to help them invest in their fresh produce infrastructure and grow their support services which help families out of food poverty.

The campaign aims to provide an additional 24 million meals annually, provide 500,000 more people access to fresh food donations, support one million people to get out of food poverty and there is also a commitment for all Asda stores to be donating surplus food by 2020.

Mr Beggs said: “I am aware that ASDA already provide great support to Larne foodbank and that they regularly put out a basket for food donations. They also allow bag packs, green coin collections and generously donated towards Christmas hampers as a few examples of their commitment to partnership work aimed at supporting the foodbank.

“This new campaign will add to the positive work of ASDA towards the work of Larne foodbank, and is to be welcomed. ASDA, their staff and customers deserve credit for this partnership working which helps individuals and families in need.”