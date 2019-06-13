Restoration work commences on popular Co Antrim walking route

Multi-million pound work to restore and protect Blackhead Path has officially started.

The project will see repairs carried out in stages over the next year.

The contractor, FP McCann, has been appointed to complete the works and is on site with work already underway.

AECOM have also been integral to the plans which include repairs along the coastal paths from the Old Castle Road right up to the lighthouse and new steps and handrails.

Russell Eddis, Civil Engineering Business manager at FP McCann, said: “We’re delighted to have started work on this exciting project to restore the Blackhead Coastal Path. This is a major civil engineering project so the work will be carried out in phases to minimise disturbance to the local community.”

The site compound is currently being set up and will be based at the northern end of the car park. Works on the upper path are now beginning and include gravel path restoration, new fencing, new footbridge installation, drainage works and general landscaping.

Mid-June will also see the commencement of stockpiling for the new rock armour causeway on the coastal promenade.

Work to restore the Golden Steps was completed earlier this year and two new community noticeboards have been erected in Whitehead for information on the progress.

Anne Donaghy, chief executive of Mid and East Antrim Council, said: “We’re very proud and excited to see work starting on this important project. The works will see this path restored to its former glory and leave a lasting legacy for generations to enjoy.”

Council and the contractor added they would appreciate if people could stop using the path during the works for everyone’s safety. The nature of the works will include excavations, large plant and changing ground conditions and some of the paths are very restricted in their width.