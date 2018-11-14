Residents to be given update on progress made to ‘tackle paramilitary activity’

A meeting to update residents on progress made by the Communities in Transition project will be held in Carrick Town Hall on Monday November 26, from 6.00 pm until 8.00 pm. The project is part of the Executive Action Plan on Tackling Paramilitary Activity, Criminality and Organised Crime.

It is aimed at supporting areas where there is a “history of paramilitary activity and coercive control to transition into communities where paramilitary activity no longer plays a role”. Antiville is one of the areas which have been identified.