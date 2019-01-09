Report drug dealing PSNI tells East Antrim residents

East Antrim residents are being advised by police to report suspicions of drug dealing.

The PSNI is asking for the community’s help to stop this crime.

The appeal was prompted by a report of a lone man who is alleged to have approached three young people at The Hollies, in Carrick, on Tuesday evening, around 7.00 pm, and offered them drugs.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If anyone has information regarding this, please call 101 and report it to us.

“Call 101 or the Crimestoppers number 0800 555 111. Do something positive to protect Carrickfergus from those pedalling poison to our kids.

“To the good people of Larne, this post relates to Carrickfergus, yet the advice applies to you as well.”