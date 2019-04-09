‘Removal of election posters an attack on democracy’ says Donnelly

The removal of election posters in Larne town centre has been described as “an attack on democracy”, Alliance Larne Lough candidate Danny Donnelly has stated.

Mr. Donnelly was speaking after a number of his election posters were replaced with Parachute Regiment flags.

He said: “I have since been contacted by people in Larne who feel intimidated by the presence of the Parachute Regiment flags in the town and by a British Army veteran who feels that using the flags in this manner is disrespectful to the regiment.

“All candidates have a right to advertise their participation in elections. Removal of these posters is theft and criminal damage. It has been reported to the police who are investigating.

“I know, and many people who live in Larne will agree, that this is in no way reflective of the whole town. Larne is a friendly, welcoming place and if elected I will do all I can to promote the many positive things our town has to offer.”