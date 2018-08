A woman from Glenarm has been charged with assaulting three females and attempting to damage a door.

Kerry Leigh Mulvenna (36), of Altmore Walk, is accused of committing the offences on July 16 this year.

She appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 9 where her solicitor was Archie McCormick.

The case was adjourned at the court until Thursday, August 23 and the accused was released on £500 bail with a condition that she is not have any contact with the three females.