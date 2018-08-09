Register for childcare vouchers scheme - Beggs

East Antrim MLA Roy Beggs has urged constituents to ensure that they are registered for childcare vouchers, with the scheme due to close to new entrants on October 4.

This could mean that new parents and working families not registered before then, in addition to those who switch jobs after October, stand to lose out on up to £933 each year.

“It is important that the message gets out to the community that the six-month extension from March 2018 is coming to an end and the deadline for new entrants is fast approaching,” the UUP representative said.

“I would urge working parent constituents to contact the Employers for Childcare charity helpline 0800 028 3008 or email hello@employersforchildcare.org.”

A spokesperson from Employers for Childcare added: “It’s imperative that we make as many working parents aware that they must register now and make one salary sacrifice before October 4.

"This is the last chance for many working parents here to register with the scheme. Working parents who received a personal benefit check from us last year gained an average of £4,130 as a result of their call.”