Recruitment drive by Air Cadets squadron

806 Squadron, Air Training Corps are now recruiting for new members to join the RAF Air Cadets.

Open to both boys and girls, ages 12 (Year 9 at school) to 17, the squadron meets on Mondays at 7.30pm throughout the year at the Roddens beside the Laharna Avenue junction, Larne.

The RAF Air Cadets is a national youth organisation parented by the RAF. Activities include flying, gliding, first aid, ceremonial duties, camps, community support and target shooting. The RAF Air Cadets also participate in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. During 2018, cadets from 806 Squadron attended summer camps in Scotland and Germany, as well as weekends away. They also attended the RAF100 anniversary flying muster where 1000-plus cadets where flown in Chinook and Puma helicopters at MOD Leuchars in Scotland as well as taking part in the Nijmegen4 Day Marches in Holland.

Find out more at www.raf.mod.uk/aircadets, on Facebook page 806 Larne Squadron Air Cadets or e-mail oc.806@aircadets.org