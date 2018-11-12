‘Reckless behaviour’ in Larne’s Antiville estate ‘needs to end’

Mid and East Antrim Ulster Unionist councillor Mark McKinty has called for an end to “reckless behaviour” in Larne’s Antiville estate.

Cllr. McKinty was speaking after public disorder last Wednesday night during which bricks, fireworks and a petrol bomb were thrown at police.

Forty-five domestic wheelie bins were set on fire and used as a barricade at Linn Road.

In a statement, Cllr. McKinty said: “This reckless behaviour and vandalism in the Antiville area has to stop.

“This will end one way - with a coffin. This needs to end now.”