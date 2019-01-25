Rearranged kick off time ‘not approved’

Larne’s request to reschedule their Irish Cup clash with Crumlin Star has not been approved by the IFA Challenge Cup Committee.

The Tennent’s Irish Cup last sixteen tie at Inver Park will kick off at 3pm as scheduled on February 2.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for Larne FC said: “Larne Tech OB are also at home in the sixth round when they play Strabane Athletic with a 1.30pm kick off.

“In order to avoid a clash between the two fixtures in the town, Larne Football Club requested Crumlin Star’s consent to reschedule the kick off to 4pm, which was provided.

“However, the IFA Challenge Cup Committee did not approve the kick off switch as the later finish would clash with the Quarter Final draw which is to be broadcast live on BBC Radio Ulster and the Irish Football Association Facebook page.”