Rail enthusiasts celebrate rise in visitors at Whitehead Museum

Visitor numbers at Whitehead Museum have increased by 50 per cent since opening in 2017.

The attraction at Castleview Road has reported its busiest year to date.

General manager of Railway Preservation Society of Ireland Lisa Adair said: “We have had an extremely successful summer so far with speciality train rides, bespoke events, and our visitor numbers are continuing to rise.

“We were overwhelmed with the bookings we received for the afternoon tea last year and the start of this year so we know there is a big demand for this event.

“As we run a very busy summer schedule, this offering finished in May, so we are really looking forward to kicking off our autumn season and inviting people to experience the atmospheric carriage.

“The award-winning museum will welcome guests to step back in time and enjoy afternoon tea in a stationary historic railway carriage, located on the tracks within the museum premises.

“Whitehead has always been a railway town and we want to make it a visitor spot that appeals to everyone, not just the railway enthusiast community, so having unique offerings such as afternoon tea brings visitors from near and far to the museum.”

Operated by the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland (RPSI), visitors to the museum can also enjoy an array of steam and diesel locomotives plus heritage carriages, see work in progress in the restoration workshops, enjoy afternoon tea in the Edwardian Tea Room, and hear all about the social impact of the railways and Whitehead.