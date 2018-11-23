The Christmas story will be told via a series of quilts at a Larne church next month.

The ‘Quilts for Advent’ display opens for public viewing on December 1 and 2, between 2pm and 4pm, at St Cedma’s Church with afternoon teas in the adjoining hall.

The story is told in a set of 12 quilts, all hand-stitched in meaningful and colourful designs by members of the Parish Piecemakers.

Urging the public to view the display, organiser Anne Marcus said: “Many of you have seen the quilts and are anxious to see them again and then there are all those folks out there who have heard about the quilts but have yet to experience the magic that they bring. If you’re tired of shopping and would like a peaceful break with a delicious cup of tea, please come along to St Cedma’s on the first weekend of Christmas and refresh your soul.”

For more information, check out the Parishes of Larne, Glynn and Raloo Facebook page.