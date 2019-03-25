PUP candidates selected for Local Government Election

The Progressive Unionist Party has selected candidates to contest seats to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on May 2.

Jim McCaw has been selected to stand in the Carrickfergus Castle DEA and David Barnett will contest the election in the Knockagh DEA.

Commenting on the selections, the party’s Chief Executive, Brian Lacey said: “It gives me great pleasure to ratify and announce the candidates in the forthcoming Local Government Elections. 2019 is a significant year for us as we celebrate 40 years of political activism and advocacy since our inception in 1979.

“The 2014 council elections marked a renewal and a resurgence of the Progressive Unionist Party, with our success in returning four elected representatives to local government.

“With your backing, and we do need your backing, we look forward to increasing our numbers across Northern Ireland on May 2.”