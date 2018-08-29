Public reaches out to emergency services following Primark fire

People in the east Antrim area have offered their assistance to the emergency services in the aftermath of yesterday's devastating fire at Primark in Belfast.

The iconic city centre building was destroyed in a blaze which began on Tuesday morning and escalated during the course of the day.

Firefighters battled the blaze overnight and remained at the scene this morning.



A PSNI spokesperson said: "Last night we got a few private messages on our Carrick/Larne social media pages from members of the public, who wanted to know the best way to provide refreshments for our emergency services at Royal Avenue.

"The public’s reaction to the firefighters, police officers and specialist response teams has been amazing.

"Our wee country is often portrayed as a divided land when the reality is more community than conflict.

"The heroes with the hoses are still on scene and we would ask you avoid the area to let them get on with what they do best.

"If you are in town and would like to keep them fuelled, please do not cross cordon lines to do so; speak to our officers on duty at the scene and they will assist."