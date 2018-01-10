Public engagement on Inver Park proposals

The public will learn more about ambitious plans to transform Larne Football Club at a meeting in the town next week.

The Championship outfit is proposing to extend existing premises to new visitor and player facilities, offices and boardroom, ticket office and shop and multi-function rooms, plus amendments to the south stand, previously granted planning permission.

A public engagement event, at which those who wish can make comments on the Inver Park proposals, will be held in the Curran Court Hotel, from 2.30pm until 7.30pm on Friday, January 19.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to make formal representation if a planning application is subsequently submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Following an EGM ins September last year, the club embarked on a high-profile campaign to engage with fans and the wider community on its vision for the future.

Kenny Bruce, co-founder of estate agents Purplebricks, outlined plans to invest in both Inver Park and the team, at an engagement session with supporters in October. The proposed investment, understood to be a six-figure sum, was a considerable turnaround in fortunes for the club which during the summer had to temporarily close its ground due to “safety concerns”. Council has stated its aim is to develop a working relationship with the club “to maximise the sporting, recreational and economic benefits”.