Police have raised the alarm over a vehicle tax email scam.

Emails claim that a vehicle tax payment has failed and that some of the billing details may have “expired or changed”.

It asks the recipient to use a link asking them to update billing details.

The email also warns that failure to pay road tax can result in a £1,000 fine or visit by a debt collection agency.

The PSNI is asking anyone in receipt of such correspondence not to click any links, reply or take action.