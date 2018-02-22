PSNI warning over 'suspicious behaviour'

PSNI are warning people to be vigilant over suspicious behaviour following a number of reports in Carrickfergus and Larne.

A post on the PSNI Carrickfergus Facebook page read: "In the last few days there have been reports made to police in both Larne and Carrickfergus about people wandering about in areas where there have been oil thefts, men running away from a car when a police patrol was nearby, tools ‘found in a hedge’ and then there’s everyone favourite – cold callers to your home.

"If you see something suspicious please ring 101 and let us know. Don’t think 'I don’t want to get involved' or 'It’s probably nothing' or 'I’m sure someone has already called the police'. If you have been the victim of a burglary you will know only too well that it is a horrible thing to have gone through. If there’s any chance that we can prevent another victim, please let’s work together.

"If we receive a report of suspicious activity we will act on it. When resources are available we will attend and check the area and anyone we find to be suspicious will be spoken to."