PSNI warning over children playing on railway

Police have issued an urgent safety reminder following an alert over children playing on the Larne to Belfast railway line.

The incident occurred in the Downshire/Kilroot area outside Carrickfergus on Saturday evening.

Passengers were advised of a delay in the service while trains were stopped until the area was cleared.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please, please speak to your children and make them aware of the dangers of playing on train tracks. The consequences of a slip don’t bear thinking about.”