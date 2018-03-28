PSNI warning over antisocial behaviour in Larne

PSNI officers will be stepping up patrols in Larne following reports of antisocial behaviour in the Town Park.

A police spokesperson said: "Whilst the large majority of young people are perfectly capable of enjoying the holidays trouble free, a small minority appear intent on causing wanton destruction and ruining it for everyone else.

"Worryingly this has begun already with a large number of trees, newly-planted at the taxpayer’s expense and valuable time of the council staff, have been uprooted during Monday evening at Town Park off Glenarm Road.

"Whilst we will be stepping up patrols and visibility in the area, I would ask for your assistance in ensuring you know where your children are, and what they are doing during the evenings.

"Should anyone have information regarding the damage at Town Park, or have witnessed this please contact police on 101 quoting the serial number 410 of 27/3/18.”