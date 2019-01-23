PSNI urges parents to warn children over dangers of ‘sexting’

Police are advising parents to warn children about the implications of posting images of a sexual nature online.

A talk on the subject was delivered by the PSNI earlier today at Carrickfergus Academy.

A spokeserson for PSNI Larne said: “I know it can be difficult to approach those awkward conversations with our young children but to safeguard them, it is a must.

“Together we must endeavour to educate and empower our young people about the implications of posting images of a sexual nature online.

“Encourage our children to treat their online world as the real world and get them to ask themselves would they post it in front of the whole school. Hopefully, this will make them think before they post.

“There are leaflets available from your local PSNI station should you want further information.”