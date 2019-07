The PSNI has announced that it will be stepping up beat patrols in Larne and Carrick.

The move follows a road operation in the area last night.

PSNI Larne said that high visibility patrols were in Larne and Whitehead in “an effort to reduce speeding”.

One vehicle was seized for no insurance.

A report will be sent to the Public Prosecution Service after a vehicle was stopped with two “bald” tyres.