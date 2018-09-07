PSNI reminder over illegal parking at schools

PSNI Larne has issued a timely reminder to motorists over illegal parking outside schools.

A post was issued by police on social media following a patrol at Moyle Primary School and Larne High School at “home time”.

A police spokesperson said: “Parking is a major issue at a number of our schools, so we are doing what we can to address this at as many locations across Larne as we can.

“Today it was the Sallagh Park area, purely as we have to start somewhere. We will get to the other schools in due course, but I’m sure you can appreciate this can’t all be done in one day.

“In the meantime, perhaps we could renew our appeal for drivers to take personal responsibility in assisting to resolve these issues.

“A brisk walk is great exercise for us all, so if your kids have to walk a short distance to their legally parked lift, it’s actually a positive thing.”