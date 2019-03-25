PSNI patrol takes to train

PSNI officers were on patrol in Whitehead at the weekend.

Officers from Larne and Carrick’s Neighbourhood Team made the trip by train.

There have been reports of anti-social behaviour on the railway and in the seaside town in recent months.

A spokesperson for PSNi Carrickfergus said: “We took the opportunity to speak with local residents and retailers.

“All was well, but if you do have an issue please call 101 and your local NPT and LPT officers will be happy to help. Remember always use 999 in an emergency.”

In addition, officers will be available for a chat at Whitehead Library during a drop-in session on Wednesday (March 27), from 11.30am until 12.30 pm.