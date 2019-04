The PSNI has been on patrol in Larne and Carrick to remind parents to park considerately outside schools.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Parking at schools can be a real problem. We’ve been out around a few schools both in the mornings and afternoons trying to help with the problem.”

The most affected areas highlighted to police by residents on social media include Victoria Road, North Road and Oakfield in Carrick and Sallagh Park, Linn Road and Mill Brae Road in Larne.