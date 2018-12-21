PSNI issues warning over drone use

Police are advising those receiving drones as Christmas presents to stay on the right side of the law.

Commenting on drone use after a device shut down Gatwick Airport, in London, causing disruption for thousands of passengers, yesterday, the PSNI has warned that users risk prison or worse, causing an air crash, if flown irresponsibly.

A spokesperson said: “It’s shameful that the actions of others so recklessly put the lives of others in danger and ruin so many people’s festive periods.”

Police have recommended the following websites for guidelines on safe use of drones: www.psni.police.uk/…/drones---small-unmanned-aircr…/

www.psni.police.uk/…/drones---small-u…/dronecode.pdf; https://dronesafe.uk/ and www.caa.co.uk/Consume…/Unmanned-aircraft-and-drones/

There is also an app for phone and tablet at www.nats.aero/…/updated-drone-assist-app-to-propel…/