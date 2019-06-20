PSNI announces increase in Larne and Carrick road operations

The PSNI in Larne and Carrick has announced an “increase in proactive policing operations” in a bid to keep roads safer.

Inspector Marc Riddell said: “Some may say that we are targeting motorists. This is not the case, we want to ensure the safety of all road users.

“Consider your own actions when starting off on a journey, whether by vehicle, including cycles or as a pedestrian.

“Simple checks like seatbelts, cycle helmets, reflective clothing and paying attention can save lives.

“A summer drink drive campaign is underway. it is not ok to have a drink, then have a drive.

“I am asking you in our community to get involved and let me know if you have particular concerns or areas of road safety that you would like us to focus on.”