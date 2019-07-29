PROPERTY: Magnificent family home on North Coast

This property is a magnificent and truly impressive four bedroom detached house set on a beautiful site with fantastic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Skerrie Islands, Portrush and the Donegal Headlands.

This wonderful family home is in excellent order throughout and offers versatile and well laid out accommodation right through.

The property features and a 24' 2 X 16' 0 dining area/kitchen.

The superb and well established site is situated in one of Portrush’s most sought after locations, renowned for its convenience to Royal Portrush and Rathmore Golf Clubs, beaches, town centre and an excellent choice of well known restaurants.

It offers a 35’ 4” x 12’ 11” open plan living area with solid oak floor, open tread stairs and feature wood beams; a 7’ 2” x 5’ 11” study; and a 7’ 7” x 5’ 10” utility room with features including an integrated hob, oven and wooden floor; a 15’ 2” x 12’ 9” bedroom with solid oak floor and dressing room with two double built in wardrobes and solid oak floor and an ensuite shower room; a 12’ 10” x 12’ 10” bedroom with oak flooring and an ensuite shower room; a 13’ 11” x 11’ 10” bedroom with solid oak flooring and recessed lighting and ensuite shower room; and a bathroom featuring a white suite comprising w.c., wash hand basin, wooden panelled bath.

Off the landing there is a separate WC; the main lounge (19’ 11” x 19’ 4”) with feature front and side windows, solid oak floors and built in gas fire with remote control; and a 24’ 2” X 16’ 0” dining area/kitchen. The kitchen has a range of features including built in units, integrated stainless steel double oven, five ring gas hob, and breakfast bar; and, the dining area features a solid oak floor. The property’s fourth bedroom (15’ 7” x 10’ 9”) has built in shelving, built in storage, drawer bank study desk area, recessed lighting and wooden floor.

Externally, the garden to front is laid in lawn with concrete impression driveway extending to large parking area to rear which extends to a large (23’1 x 20’) double garage with a (23’ x 11’1) loft studio in the roofspace.

*73 Ballymacrea Road, Portrush.

Armstrong Gordon & Co.

028 70832000