‘Princess’ Cora to celebrate tenth birthday

The parents of a brave Carnlough girl are preparing for a magical day tomorrow as they celebrate their daughter’s tenth birthday.

Cora McQuade-Denvir, who was born with complex medical needs, will celebrate her big day with family and friends at her home.

There will be a princess castle bouncy castle, Disney princesses, popcorn, candy floss, cake, food and music.

The princesses will do singing, dancing, jewellery making, pass the parcel and crown Cora a princess.

Speaking to the Times, Cora’s mum Amy said: “She was seriously ill in June and wasn’t expected to make it out of hospital, but she fought hard like the princess warrior she is and got home.

“She’s not 100 per cent well, but she’s as well as she probably ever will be. She needs a bit more breathing support and is prone to even more chest infections, but again, she’s still fighting and that’s all we can ask for.”

Amy added: “Our princess actually made it and has proved so many people wrong, including us. It’s going to be such a magical day.

“Cora has amazed us all with her resilience, determination, fighting warrior princess style, and has refused to back down.

“She fights to stay where she is every single day, and we couldn’t be prouder.

“Cora is our absolute world and more, and I can’t wait until tomorrow.”