Preliminary Enquiry into case of man accused of Christmas holiday hold-ups in east Antrim

A Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court - will be held in January for a Carrickfergus man accused of Christmas holiday hold-ups at shops in east Antrim.

Stuart Grant (25), whose address was listed as Baird Close, Carrickfergus, faces three charges of robbing cash and cigarettes and three charges relating to the same dates of possessing a black imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is accused of robbery at the ‘Today’ store in Glynn on Christmas Eve last year; a Co-Op store at Ballynure on Boxing Day and a Vivo shop in Carrickfergus on December 28.

He had first appeared at court on New Year’s Day when he was remanded in custody.

The defendant was later released on bail.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 22 and the case was further adjourned.