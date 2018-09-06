Praise for Carnlough ‘World Hosts’

The commitment of Carnlough residents to fine-tuning their customer service skills through a Worldhost course has been praised.

Volunteers at the new £100,000 Industrial Heritage Hub in the village have now completed their WorldHost Ambassador training.

This accredited customer skills course will assist them in promoting the coastal area.

Speaking at a presentation, mayor Cllr Lindsay Millar said: “The Hub volunteers are an integral part of developing the tourist destination experience in Carnlough and along the Causeway Coastal Route.

“The volunteers of the Hub in Carnlough have shown great commitment to attend training courses, including this WorldHost Ambassador Training.

“I am certain that the knowledge and enthusiasm from them will inspire and encourage visitors to stay for longer in Carnlough and experience the wonderful local heritage and culture.”

The space inside Carnlough Town Hall will be used as a flexible community meeting space and for exhibitions on industrial heritage, geology and natural heritage.

It’s hoped that the displays will boost self-guided tourism in Carnlough and encourage visitors to explore what else the Glens have to offer.

The display celebrates Carnlough’s harbour, its maritime connections, the area’s beautiful scenery, geology, wildlife and natural resources.

It also explores the history of settlers from the Stone Age to industrialists of the 18th and 19th centuries.

The mayor added: “The support given by Heritage Lottery Fund has been vital in creating an area where tourism can flourish and so thank you to the money raised by National Lottery players. I believe the hub will make a valuable contribution to our tourism offering.”

The Carnlough Industrial Heritage Hub project is led by the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in partnership with Carnlough Community Association and the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust. This project is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. The exhibition is open from 2.00 pm-5.00 pm every Sunday until the end of September.