Post Office employee to represent branch at awards ceremony

A Larne Post Office employee will be representing her branch at an awards ceremony in London this weekend.

Sharon De Geir is customer relationship manager at the branch based in the Book Nook, Main Street, where she has worked for nine years.

The store is in the running for the ‘Best Customer Relationship Manager’ accolade at this year’s Retail Sales Awards, taking place in London’s Park Lane this Saturday.

Paying tribute to support of her colleagues, Sharon said: “It’s great recognition for the whole branch to be acknowledged in this way.”

The award recognises a range of skills including sales, customer service, and overall performance, she added.