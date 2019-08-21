Poppies planted at roundabouts to ‘honour bravery’

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has planted poppy seeds within the borough as part of the Ribbon of Poppies UK & Commonwealth 2019 Campaign.

In Larne, Smiley Park, Circular Road Roundabout and Millbrook Roundabout have a display.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor, Maureen Morrow said: “We are extremely proud of our strong military links here in Mid and East Antrim.

“As a way of remembering those who have served both past and present, we have planted well over 20,000 poppy seeds in a number of locations to raise awareness, remember their deed, honour their bravery and support them in their time of need.”

The Ribbon of Poppies project started in 2017 by a group called the Memorial Mob and around the same time, the Ancre Somme Association launched a similar initiative. Initially, the aim of the project was to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.