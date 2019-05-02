Voters go to the polls

Voters are heading to cast their votes across the region in the 2019 council election.

Polling stations opened at 7am, with residents able to cast their votes until 10pm tonight.

Voters must provide suitable identification including: A UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photographic part) (provisional accepted); a UK, Irish or EU passport; an Electoral Identity Card; a Translink Senior SmartPass; a Translink 60+ SmartPass; a Translink War Disabled SmartPass or a Translink Blind Person’s SmartPass.

The single transferable vote system will be used in this election with candidates ranked in order of preference.