UUP councillor resigns and apologises after ‘driving incident’

An Ulster Unionist councillor has resigned after “a driving incident” earlier this month.

Councillor Mark McKinty said he was “genuinely sorry” following the driving incident.

His position on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be vacated.

The Ulster Unionist Party said, in a statement, it would “start a process” to fill the seat.

A party spokesperson said: “Councillor Mark McKinty has tendered his resignation to the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, Robin Swann MLA.

“He informed the party leader that he expected to receive justified sanction this week for a driving incident earlier in the month. He stated that this was unacceptable for a public representative and damaged trust in democracy. He made clear that he was genuinely sorry to all those who he had let down.”

The spokesperson continued: “We will now start a process to fill the position being vacated by Councillor McKinty on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. We will be making no further comment.”