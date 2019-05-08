TUV and UUP lose seats in Larne wards

Two new faces will be representing residents across the Larne wards after voters went to the polls on May 2.

Across Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s two district electoral areas covering the region, Coast Road and Larne Lough, eight incumbent representatives will return to the chamber.

Long-standing councillor Gerardine Mulvenna topped the poll in Coast Road after securing 1,217 first preference votes, easing past the quota of 937.

Ms Mulvenna said: “People just want change and I think they’re fed up with the two main parties. Voters know that with Alliance we will deliver change. There was frustration on the doorsteps and people were asking if there was a point in voting, but I tried to convince them they’re the ones who can make the change and every vote counts. I want to be a strong voice for all of the community.”

DUP newcomer Andrew Clarke was also elected at the first stage of the count after gaining 973 votes.

Gerardine and Andrew will represent the DEA alongside James McKeown (Sinn Fein), Maureen Morrow (UUP) and Angela Smyth (DUP).

Ruth Wilson (TUV) was the sole casualty in the DEA, having secured 601 first preference votes.

DUP group leader Gregg McKeen topped the poll in Larne Lough with 1,166 first preference votes to ease past the quota of 998. He will represent the DEA alongside party colleague Paul Reid, Alliance newcomer Danny Donnelly, Robert Logan (Alliance) and Mark McKinty (UUP).

The UUP’s Andy Wilson missed out on re-election after gaining 564 first preference votes.