Turnouts announced in Mid and East Antrim

Voter turnout has been announced for six of the seven District Electoral Areas across Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Of the 15,896 eligible electorate in the Ballymena ward, 7,023 votes were polled, resulting in a turnout of 44.18 per cent. In 2014, the turnout was 42.5 per cent.

Counting is underway at the Seven Towers Leisure Centre in Balllymena.

In Bannside 14,393 voters are eligible to cast a vote. In yesterday’s election, there was a turnout of 56.76 per cent with 8,169 votes being polled. Five years ago the turnout was 56.4 per cent.

There is an electorate of 16,951 in neighbouring Braid DEA. The Deputy Returning Officer has announced a turnout of 52.72 per cent with 8,936 votes being cast. The turnout was 53.8 per cent last time out.

A total of 5,721 votes were polled in the Carrick Castle DEA out of an eligible electorate of 13,323. Voter turnout is 42.94 per cent. The turnout in the 2014 poll was 45.8 per cent.

In Knockagh there are 12,289 eligible voters. This year saw a turnout of 46.89 per cent with 5,762 votes being polled. The turnout in 2014 was marginally higher at 47 per cent.

Voter turnout in the Larne Lough ward has been calculated at 46.36 per cent. The total number of votes polled stands at 6,086 out of an eligible electorate of 13,129. Five years ago the turnout was 44.8 per cent.

The Coast Road DEA is the final area to be announced.