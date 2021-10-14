Stormont election: Alliance Party selects East Antrim candidates

Posting on social media, Cllr Donnelly said: “It’s an absolute honour to have been selected by my East Antrim Alliance Party of Northern Ireland association to stand in the next assembly elections with Stewart Dickson MLA.”

Voters are set to go to the polls across Northern Ireland in May 2022.

