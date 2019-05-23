Polling underway in European Parliament elections

Voting is taking place today to elect representatives for the European Parliament.

Three candidates will be elected to represent Northern Ireland.

Seeking election are Alliance Party, Naomi Long; Conservative, Amandeep Bhogal; Democratic Unionist Party, Diane Dodds; Green Party, Clare Bailey; Sinn Féin, Martina Anderson; Social Democratic and Labour Party, Colum Eastwood; Traditional Unionist Voice, Jim Allister; Ulster Unionist Party, Danny Kennedy; UKIP, Robert Hill; Independent, Neil McCann; Independent, Jane Morrice.

Voters should mark their ballots in order of preference.

Polling will continue until 10.00 pm tonight.

Voters should produce proof of identity.

This includes the photographic part of a UK, Irish or European Economic Area (EEA) driving licence (provisional licences accepted); a UK, Irish or EU passport; an Electoral Identity Card; a Translink Senior SmartPass; a Translink 60+ SmartPass; a Translink War Disablement SmartPass; a Translink Registered Blind SmartPass.