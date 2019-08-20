‘No incidents’ at republican parade in Carnlough

Police have confirmed that a republican parade held in Carnlough on Saturday afternoon has passed off peacefully.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “No incidents have been reported to police at this time.”

Speaking ahead of the event, DUP MLA David Hilditch MLA said: “It will be interesting to see the approach the PSNI take to this parade after the disproportionate, heavy-handed tactics we seen in Londonderry last weekend.”

According to the Parades Commission, 1,000 participants and 500 supporters were expected to take part in the parade organised by North Antrim Martyrs Republican Flute Band.