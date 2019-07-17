Mid and East Antrim Council outlines ambitious plans for borough’s future

Ambitious proposals for the borough’s future development have been published by Mid and East Antrim Council.

The new Corporate Plan sets out key priorities for the next four years.

It has been shaped by the public who took part in surveys and consultation events over the past 18 months.

The six themes are: Sustainable Jobs and Tourism, Our Environment, Community Safety & Cohesion, Learning for Life, Good Health & Wellbeing and High Performing Council.

Some of the key projects identified include the redevelopment of Glenarm as a key tourism site; investment in digital infrastructure across the borough and the realisation of £80m from the Belfast Region City Deal, which will enable the confirmed redevelopment of The Gobbins and the regeneration of Carrickfergus.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “This ambitious plan will shape our work, the services we provide, and how we deliver them for the next four years.

“Our council provides more services to citizens than ever before, ranging from responsibility for waste management, leisure and parks provision, to our crucial role in economic growth and investment, health, education, community safety, and safeguarding our environment.

“Mid and East Antrim has a proud reputation as a multi-award winning area, and we have huge potential to further improve our borough and the quality of life for all who call this place home.”

Through the plan, council will support the delivery of the Programme for Government, aimed at improving wellbeing for all by tackling disadvantage and driving economic growth.

Anne Donaghy, council chief executive, said: “This Corporate Plan reflects the real need of our community and I am delighted so many members of the public engaged to help shape the plan, along with our elected members and staff.”