Larne lorry parking site to be put on the open market

An under used parking facility in Larne has been shut and earmarked for development by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Barriers have been placed at the entrance to the lorry park, off Circular Road roundabout, with a sign in place advising motorist the site is closed.

A spokesperson for the Mid and East Antrim authority said: “Council carried out a review of all the car parks in the borough as part of a car parks strategy to establish how council can maximise their usage and look to generate further economic development opportunities that will create jobs.

“The Ramp Lorry Car Park has been identified as lands currently under utilised and council will be releasing a development brief opportunity on the open market in an attempt to attract investment into the borough. This will be advertised in due course.”