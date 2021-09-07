Fine Gael TD guest speaker at East Antrim Alliance business breakfast

Stewart Dickson MLA with guest speaker Neale Richmond TD after the Alliance business breakfast on September 3.

The event at Carrickfergus Golf Club Guest featured Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond, whose party is in government in the Republic of Ireland, and Alliance Deputy Leader Dr Stephen Farry MP as guest speakers.

East Antrim MLA Stewart Dickson welcomed business owners, employers and Alliance Party representatives back to the event, which focused on recovery from the pandemic, future opportunities for Northern Ireland and the ever-present issue of Brexit and the new arrangements for trade.

The theme of recovery from Covid and Brexit was introduced by Mr Dickson as he emphasised the unprecedented times and trading environment that businesses face.

A packed Alliance business breakfast with attendees enjoying the presentation from Fina Gael TD Neale Richmond in Carrickfergus.

Mr Dickson also suggested that there are major opportunities for Northern Ireland, given the new way of doing business.

It follows a backdrop of friction in the local area over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In June, hundreds of loyalist protesters took part in a show of opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The demonstration followed previous protests across unionist areas of the province over the Irish Sea customs border following Brexit.

Neale Richmond, Fine Gael TD with Dr Stephen Farry MLA following their presentations at the Alliance East Antrim business breakfast.

Meanwhile, Mr Richmond spoke on the need to work with new arrangements, adding that it was important that businesses could take up opportunities to maximise East-West and North-South trade.

He also expressed optimism regarding the growth of Northern Ireland start-ups, and the potential of the Belfast-Dublin economic corridor.

Stephen Farry expressed concerns that the next few months may be difficult for Northern Ireland. However, looking forward Northern Ireland “must support businesses, by promoting skills development and research and development, and the right infrastructure”, he said.

Dr Farry also noted the Alliance ‘Green New Deal’ and the need to act on tackling the huge threat that climate change poses.

Guest Speaker Neale Richmond TD (Fine Gael).

Attendees including Cllr Danny Donnelly (right) listening to speakers at the breakfast.