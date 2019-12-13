DUP’s Sammy Wilson happy to see Corbyn ‘getting a hammering’

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has said that although the DUP’s leverage looks set to be lost at Westminster, his party is happy to see Jeremy Corbyn “getting a hammering” at the polls.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Wilson, who looks set to retain his seat comfortably, said: “If the exit polls are correct, we won’t have the same leverage as before, but we knew this could be a temporary situation.

“A strong Conservative Government could play a harder hand with the European Union and good things could still happen for Northern Ireland.

“We are happy to see IRA-loving Corbyn getting a hammering.

“This is the fifth election the people of East Antrim have backed me. I take their votes very seriously. It is a huge responsibility.

“I have a great team supporting me. My office staff, party workers, councillors and MLAs. It is a huge team effort.”