Mid and East Antrim Council ‘fully assisting’ PSNI after operation at The Braid

A police spokesperson said: “As this is an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Bannside TUV Councillor Timothy Gaston said that after witnessing several plain clothes police officers in the Braid headquarters today, he is demanding a “public explanation”.

He stated: “Once again, as an elected member, I am left dumbfounded that no communication has been provided to elected members explaining the visible PSNI activity in our HQ.”

Detectives visited The Braid as part of their investigation.

He has asked for confirmation over the nature of the visit by police officers.

He has called for issues to be publicly addressed and elected members to be provided with an “urgent update”.

In a statement, Ballymena SDLP Cllr Eugene Reid said: “I am shocked and stunned that police carried out a raid at our council headquarters as part of an investigation into suspected offences of misconduct in public office.”

He added that he has contacted senior council officials to request an immediate update.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Council can confirm it is fully assisting the PSNI with its enquiries.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, council is unable to comment further at this time.”

A special meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday is due to be held behind closed doors.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

---

A message from the Editor: