Larne West link road issue resurfaces with filling station plan

The application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for a new petrol station and retail outlet at Old Belfast Road near Millbrook.

Elected representatives have been calling for the development of a stretch of land at the bottom of the Ballyloran link road in a bid to improve traffic flow in the area.

Commenting on the application, East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said: “I understand that some form of local neighbourhood shop/ filling station / mini mart was always envisaged as part of the Cloverbrook development between Hampton Manor and Millbrook.

“This is positive because new housing needs new local services. However, what is required now is the completion of the link road between the Old Belfast Road and Hampton Manor.

“Planners have missed several opportunities to condition the approval of new housing in the area with completion of that Ballyloran link road.

“This needs to be sorted out, otherwise there will be a new filling station at the end of a dead end street only assessible to half of the surrounding residents.”

A letter received by the borough council from the Infrastructure Minister stated the construction of the Larne West distributor road is the “responsibility of the developers of the adjacent lands”.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has said previously: “Traffic congestion on Donaghy’s Lane and the Linn Road has been a long-standing frustration for local people trying to go about their daily business. As the number of homes in the Larne West area continues to grow, this problem has only gotten worse.

“Developing the small stretch of road which connects Millbrook to the Ballyhampton Road is one option which the Department must explore to help ease this congestion.”