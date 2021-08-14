Larne seafront’s rusty railings ‘must be quickly remedied’

Robert Robinson criticised the condition of the railings at Chaine Memorial Road which he says are “past recovery” with top bars missing or loose.

In a letter, he said that he wanted to point out “to those in authority, health and safety and local politicans” some “blatantly obvious issues”.

Mr Robinson, a former Unionist councillor, stated: “This obvious neglect must be quickly remedied by planning a proper breakwater and safe walkway for the health and wellbeing of the population.”

The condition of railings along the Antrim coast has been highlighted previously by Coast Road Ulster Unionist Councillor Maureen Morrow who said that some sections, particularly at Drains Bay are in a “very poor condition”.

She raised the issue with the DfI in 2019. Ownership and responsibility for the upkeep of the railings lies mostly with the Roads Service – part of the DfI.

The Department has been assessing the situation to providing costings to address the issue with a report expected on whether to replace or refurbish Coast Road railings “from Carnlough to Carrickfergus”.

Coast Road DUP Councillor Angela Smyth noted previously that all eyes will be on the route during the Antrim Coast Half Marathon. The Chaine Memorial is the start and finishing point for the event.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah has confirmed his attendance for the second year in a row in the competition which will take place this year on August 29.

Meanwhile, railings at Whitehead’s seafront are to be replaced at a cost of £100,000 to be funded by the Department for Infrastructure.

The section between the Glasgow Rangers’ Social Club and Whitehead Yacht Club is to be replaced at a cost of £99,000.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will then be expected to provide maintenance on an ongoing basis.

The council has confirmed that the railings at Chaine Memorial Road are the responsibility of the Department for Infrastructure.

by Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter